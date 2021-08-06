Together revamps mortgage range; LendInvest reduces buy-to-let rates

Together has revised its mortgage offering, including adding its lowest-ever fixed rates for shared ownership and Right to Buy (RTB) borrowers.

Its Prime Plus range has been extended to cover shared ownership and RTB, with rates beginning at 3.59 per cent two-year fixed and 4.99 per cent for the five-year fixed rate.

The lender also cut rates on its second charge two-year fixed mortgages from 4.29 per cent to 3.99 per cent for capital repayment, and from 4.79 per cent to 4.49 per cent on interest only.

Together added a two-year fixed rate for first and second charge consumer buy-to-lets, with rates beginning at 5.69 per cent and 6.19 per cent respectively.

Additionally, two and five-year fixes have been launched to its buy-to-let range across standard and specialist offerings. Rates begin from 5.19 per cent and 5.49 per cent respectively, the lowest within these offerings for the lender.

Sundeep Patel (pictured), director of sales at Together, said: “We’re committed to offering our customers the right mortgage deals to meet their ambitions. Whether that’s getting their first foothold on the property ladder through shared ownership, buying the council house they’ve lived in for years, or expanding their rental portfolio, we believe that we have the competitive products they’re looking for, even if they’ve previously been overlooked by mainstream lenders.

“We also think it’s vitally important to provide much-needed support for the many borrowers whose financial circumstances may have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic while, at the same time, offering the certainty and security provided by fixed-rate products.”

LendInvest updates buy-to-let range with rate cuts

LendInvest has made changes to its buy-to-let product offering along with rate reductions for borrowers financing standard properties and homes in multiple occupancy (HMO).

The two-year fixed buy-to-let product at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) has a rate of 2.85 per cent while the five-year fixed is priced at 3.04 per cent.

The lender’s five-year 75 per cent LTV product has been reduced to 3.20 per cent for standard properties.

For small HMOs, the two-year fixed rate product is now available at 3.04 per cent, and the five-year fixed rate product at 3.34 per cent.

LendInvest has also introduced a two-year fixed product at 75 per cent LTV with a rate of 3.69 per cent, and five-year fixed at 3.95 per cent for large HMOs and multi-unit blocks (MUBs).

Borrowers are eligible for a reduced £150 valuation fee on standard properties.

Andy Virgo, sales director at LendInvest, said: “We’ve had a hugely productive summer at LendInvest.

“The opportunity to bring this newly priced range of products to our broker partners attention is welcomed and should be seen as a sign of our commitment to help landlords access not only great service and processes but compelling rates too.”