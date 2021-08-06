You are here: Home - News -

News

Together revamps mortgage range; LendInvest reduces buy-to-let rates

by:
  • 06/08/2021
  • 0
Together revamps mortgage range; LendInvest reduces buy-to-let rates
Together has revised its mortgage offering, including adding its lowest-ever fixed rates for shared ownership and Right to Buy (RTB) borrowers.

 

Its Prime Plus range has been extended to cover shared ownership and RTB, with rates beginning at 3.59 per cent two-year fixed and 4.99 per cent for the five-year fixed rate. 

The lender also cut rates on its second charge two-year fixed mortgages from 4.29 per cent to 3.99 per cent for capital repayment, and from 4.79 per cent to 4.49 per cent on interest only. 

Together added a two-year fixed rate for first and second charge consumer buy-to-lets, with rates beginning at 5.69 per cent and 6.19 per cent respectively. 

Additionally, two and five-year fixes have been launched to its buy-to-let range across standard and specialist offerings. Rates begin from 5.19 per cent and 5.49 per cent respectively, the lowest within these offerings for the lender. 

Sundeep Patel (pictured), director of sales at Together, said: “We’re committed to offering our customers the right mortgage deals to meet their ambitions. Whether that’s getting their first foothold on the property ladder through shared ownership, buying the council house they’ve lived in for years, or expanding their rental portfolio, we believe that we have the competitive products they’re looking for, even if they’ve previously been overlooked by mainstream lenders. 

“We also think it’s vitally important to provide much-needed support for the many borrowers whose financial circumstances may have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic while, at the same time, offering the certainty and security provided by fixed-rate products.” 

 

LendInvest updates buy-to-let range with rate cuts 

LendInvest has made changes to its buy-to-let product offering along with rate reductions for borrowers financing standard properties and homes in multiple occupancy (HMO). 

The two-year fixed buy-to-let product at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) has a rate of 2.85 per cent while the five-year fixed is priced at 3.04 per cent. 

The lender’s five-year 75 per cent LTV product has been reduced to 3.20 per cent for standard properties.  

For small HMOs, the two-year fixed rate product is now available at 3.04 per cent, and the five-year fixed rate product at 3.34 per cent.  

LendInvest has also introduced a two-year fixed product at 75 per cent LTV with a rate of 3.69 per cent, and five-year fixed at 3.95 per cent for large HMOs and multi-unit blocks (MUBs). 

Borrowers are eligible for a reduced £150 valuation fee on standard properties.  

Andy Virgo, sales director at LendInvest, said: “We’ve had a hugely productive summer at LendInvest. 

“The opportunity to bring this newly priced range of products to our broker partners attention is welcomed and should be seen as a sign of our commitment to help landlords access not only great service and processes but compelling rates too.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
House price growth at 7.6 per cent in July – Halifax

House prices added a further 7.6 per cent to reach an average of £261,221 in July, with industry experts mostly...

Close