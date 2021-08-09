Clydesdale Bank brings out 90 per cent LTV two-year fix and cuts rates

The two-year fixed rate purchase and remortgage product has a rate of 2.45 per cent and is available at 90 per cent loan to value (LTV). The product also comes with a free valuation incentive.

The lender has cut its five-year fixed rate purchase and remortgage product, also available up to 90 per cent LTV, from 3.19 per cent to 2.89 per cent.

Both these products are only available through intermediaries and are subject to a £1,999 fee.

Clydesdale Bank has also made a range of rate cuts across its residential deals.

Its no-fee two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV has fallen from 1.68 per cent to 1.5 per cent, whilst its five-year fixed rate has gone from 1.72 per cent to 1.58 per cent.

The lender’s no-fee two-year fixed rate product at 80 per cent LTV has been cut by 0.18 per cent to 2.05 per cent. Its five-year fixed rate at the same LTV with a £999 fee has decreased by 0.14 per cent to 1.91 per cent.

Clydesdale Bank’s two-year fixed rate professional and newly-qualified professional product at 85 per cent LTV has been reduced by 0.3 per cent to 2.15 per cent.

Its two-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV for London and the Southeast has fallen by 0.3 per cent to 3.12 per cent, and its similar five-year fixed rate now stands at 3.36 per cent. These products are available for loans less than £750,00 and are subject to a £999 fee.