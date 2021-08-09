You are here: Home - News -

News

Equity release deal numbers reach close to 700 – Moneyfacts

by:
  • 09/08/2021
  • 0
Equity release deal numbers reach close to 700 – Moneyfacts
Equity release borrowers now have close to 700 deals to chose from when making a decision to withdraw their property wealth, rising from 88 five years ago.

 

 

Moneyfacts’ analysis of equity release product numbers revealed a 45 per cent rise in deals from 480 in January to 698 in August. Product numbers have risen drastically over the last five years, by almost 700 per cent.

Loan to value (LTV) caps have risen too. In August 2016, the average maximum LTV was 49 per cent in the years that followed, higher LTVs fell out of favour and the average fell to 46 per cent in April 2019. However, Moneyfacts’ report shows the average LTV cap has now recovered to 50 per cent.

While rates are much lower now than they were five years ago, 5.76 per cent compared to 4.32 per cent, August rates are higher than their average price point of 4.13 per cent in August 2020.

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “The equity release market has remained resilient during 2021 and, in fact, business is booming and is expected to grow in the years to come. Advisers remain optimistic in the sector and lenders have made it clear that they are prepared to compete and tailor their ranges to suit borrower demand.

“In the next decade, the amount of equity released per year is predicted to grow from £3.7bn in 2021 to £6.4bn according to More2Life.”

Springall said that although rates have risen year-on-year this is not surprising given that the average LTV has increased, introducing more higher-priced deals into the market.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
FCA must regulate rising number of IVAs to help borrowers overcome mortgage hurdles

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) should regulate the transacting of individual voluntary arrangements (IVAs) to help borrowers who are unable...

Close