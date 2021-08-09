You are here: Home - News -

News

NatWest cuts BTL rates by up to 146 basis points and removes cashback

by:
  • 09/08/2021
  • 0
NatWest cuts BTL rates by up to 146 basis points and removes cashback
NatWest has made a series of rate cuts to its residential and buy-to-let mortgage range with reductions of up to 146 basis points (bps).

 

This headline reduction was made within its buy-to-let offering on its 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) five-year fixed fee-free remortgage product, which was cut to 2.01 per cent. 

Other significant cuts include the two-year fixed buy-to-let remortgage at 60 per cent LTV, which was reduced from 2.77 per cent to 1.63 per cent. This product also has no fee. 

There was also the 70 per cent LTV five-year fixed fee-free buy-to-let remortgage product, which has decreased by 129 bps to 1.73 per cent. 

The bank has also removed the £250 cashback incentive from some of its mortgages, including two-year fixed residential purchase products at 80, 85 and 90 per cent LTV. 

These products also received reductions of up to 0.22 per cent.

A five-year fixed purchase product at 90 per cent LTV also had its cashback incentive removed, meanwhile the rate on the fee-free mortgage was reduced from 3.29 per cent to 3.07 per cent. 

For first-time buyers, rates for two and five-year fixes at 80 to 90 per cent LTV decreased by up to 0.19 per cent.

Changes come into effect from tomorrow. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Majority of brokers want lenders to remove pandemic-based criteria – poll result

Brokers think the time has come for banks to withdraw their pandemic lending criteria as almost all Covid-19 restrictions are...

Close