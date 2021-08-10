Aviva and Connells Group extend insurance tie-up for five years

Insurer Aviva has extended its protection insurance distribution agreement with estate agency Connells Group for another five years.

The partnership, which was first formed in 2017, allows Aviva to supply life insurance, critical illness cover, and income protection cover through Connells Group’s mortgage consultant team.

The agreement covers most brands held by Connells Group and The New Homes Group.

Connells Group was acquired by Countrywide in March this year, giving Aviva access to more than 1,250 high street estate agency branches.

Aviva’s protection portfolio distribution director Daren Boys said that it was delighted to continue its partnership with Connells Group, and it had “fresh joint developments in the pipeline” that will improve efficiency, improve the customer journey and protect more customers.

Adrian Scott, Connells Group mortgage services director, said: “We are really pleased to extend our successful partnership with Aviva with a new, single, long-term agreement for our estate agency business. Aviva provides a suite of great products for our customers, and we look forward to building on our strong relationship by developing into new areas over the coming months.”