You are here: Home - News -

News

Aviva and Connells Group extend insurance tie-up for five years

by:
  • 10/08/2021
  • 0
Aviva and Connells Group extend insurance tie-up for five years
Insurer Aviva has extended its protection insurance distribution agreement with estate agency Connells Group for another five years.

 

The partnership, which was first formed in 2017, allows Aviva to supply life insurance, critical illness cover, and income protection cover through Connells Group’s mortgage consultant team.

The agreement covers most brands held by Connells Group and The New Homes Group.

Connells Group was acquired by Countrywide in March this year, giving Aviva access to more than 1,250 high street estate agency branches.

Aviva’s protection portfolio distribution director Daren Boys said that it was delighted to continue its partnership with Connells Group, and it had “fresh joint developments in the pipeline” that will improve efficiency, improve the customer journey and protect more customers.

Adrian Scott, Connells Group mortgage services director, said: “We are really pleased to extend our successful partnership with Aviva with a new, single, long-term agreement for our estate agency business. Aviva provides a suite of great products for our customers, and we look forward to building on our strong relationship by developing into new areas over the coming months.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
First-time buyers bounce back spurred on by cheap mortgage rates

First-time buyers are bouncing back and reclaiming their share of houses for sale after being frozen out of the market...

Close