You are here: Home - News -

News

First-time buyers bounce back spurred on by cheap mortgage rates

by:
  • 10/08/2021
  • 0
First-time buyers bounce back spurred on by cheap mortgage rates
First-time buyers are bouncing back and reclaiming their share of houses for sale after being frozen out of the market by nervous lenders last year.

 

Between 2019 and 2020, the proportion of first-time buyers purchasing homes fell from 56 per cent to 51 per cent. But data collected by Reallymoving through conveyancing quotes shows they are making a comeback thanks to the return of high loan to value mortgages.

Early indications show first-time buyers now account for 55 per cent of the market.

First-time buyers have been able to rebound so quickly because, despite rising prices, mortgage affordability has remained the same due to competitive rates with mortgage payments costing 31 per cent of take-home pay.

While house price inflation was seen by all types of buyers, those purchasing for the first time have experienced a 2.5 per cent increase compared to a 10 per cent rise for upsizers and 15 per cent increase for investors.

The cheapest part of the UK for first-time buyers to get on the property ladder is the North East where a starter home can cost £137,000 on average. In stark contrast is London where fledgling buyers can expect to pay in excess of £430,000 – three times as much.

Rob Houghton, chief executive of Reallymoving, said: “Although there is clearly a relationship between affordability and house price rises, with mortgage rates continuing to be at historic lows and the help the government are giving to first-time buyers through [multiple] schemes, many can still afford to buy their first home.

“Anyone thinking that the recently quoted double-digit house prices means they can’t, should check property prices locally and speak to a mortgage broker to find out what they can afford in their desired area. If working from home becomes more regular in the future, this may even open up fantastic opportunities for first-time buyers to get on the ladder in more affordable areas if they are commuting less regularly.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Ortus Secured Finance launches bridging loan product

Ortus Secured Finance has released a bridging loan product at the lender’s lowest ever rate.

Close