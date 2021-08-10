You are here: Home - News -

NatWest lowers BTL stress rate and simplifies criteria

  • 10/08/2021
NatWest is lowering the stress rate on its five-year, buy-to-let deals and like-for-like landlord remortgages as well as streamlining its criteria and mortgage processing.

 

The bank will now use an affordability stress rate of 4.5 per cent for landlords choosing to fix for longer or remortgaging without raising any further capital.

Alongside this change, NatWest has removed its loan-to-income cap for small landlords and like-for-like applications which means the maximum loan amount will be based on the property’s rental earnings and the landlord’s tax band.

Small landlords and like-for-like remortgage borrowers will also benefit from a reduced underwriting process and no proof of income is required when the application is submitted.

Luke Christodoulides, (pictured) head of corporate accounts at NatWest Intermediary Solutions, said: “We have been working hard to simplify our buy-to-let approach and have listened to feedback from brokers and our staff on where we could improve.”

 

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

