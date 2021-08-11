You are here: Home - News -

News

HMRC stamp duty investigations expected to rise after easing last year

by:
  • 11/08/2021
  • 0
HMRC stamp duty investigations expected to rise after easing last year
HM Revenue & Customs is expected to start stepping up stamp duty compliance checks after investigations eased off during 2020-21 owing to the pandemic.

 

Solicitors Boodle Hatfield discovered with a Freedom of Information request that HMRC launched 529 stamp duty compliance cases last year, down 75 per cent from 2,096 cases in 2019-20.

This was the lowest level of checks into the tax for five years.

Compliance checks are deployed to uncover deliberate non-payment of stamp duty, and may also be used to challenge relief on certain transactions.

An example of this could be where a buyer’s tax bill is reduced because the property is mixed-use and qualifies for the lower commercial rate of stamp duty.

HMRC can start a compliance check at any point up to nine months from when a return is filed.

As well, while stamp duty relief drove a soaring number of property transactions, house price growth has added an extra 940,000 properties to the five per cent stamp duty band and 130,000 to the 10 per cent bracket.

Boodle Hatfield’s private wealth partner Kyra Motley said the drop in investigations was partly down to HMRC redirecting resources away from traditional compliance and into the furlough scheme during the pandemic.

“It is an astonishingly sharp drop, especially when set against the boom in residential property transactions. It seems unlikely this fall in investigations is because there has been a similarly sharp drop in wrongly claimed tax reliefs,” Motley said.

“HMRC will be keen to make up the shortfall, and we expect them to scale up now that lockdown restrictions have ended and staff have returned to a more normal working environment,” she said.

HMRC added: “Our priority during the pandemic has been tackling serious fraud and criminal attacks on the tax system.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Excuses for delays only go so far at this stage of the pandemic – Marketwatch

By now, most industries have settled on whether they will adopt a permanent working from home model, hybrid pattern or...

Close