You are here: Home - News -

News

Property firm processes spotlighted as transaction volumes hit 10-year high

by:
  • 11/08/2021
  • 0
Property firm processes spotlighted as transaction volumes hit 10-year high
The stamp duty (SDLT) incentive has highlighted the value of digital due diligence and slick working processes among conveyancers, lawyers, estate agents and surveyors, data firm Search Acumen has said.

 

The tax break unlocked a “tidal wave of transactions”, heaping pressure on property firms to deliver before the deadline, it added. Q2 racked up the highest volume of transactions since records began 10 years ago. 

The number of property transactions reached 290,248 in the quarter, up by 20 per cent compared to 241,916 in Q1. 

Back in May, Mortgage Solutions reported that conveyancing costs had doubled with solicitors quoting premium prices for clients wanting to meet the stamp duty cut off. 

 

June high

The average number of transactions by firm reached a record high of 72 in Q2. This was up from 34 compared to Q2 2020, when the effects of the first pandemic lockdown were evident.

The analysis by Search Acumen is based on property transactions registered with HM Land Registry for England and Wales.

June recorded 113,184 transactions, the highest monthly figure since April 2016 when a change to stamp duty rules hiked bills for landlords and second home buyers.

The number of conveyancing firms registering transactions rose by two per cent to 4,048 quarter-on-quarter. This was a recovery from below 4,000, where the number has hovered since the pandemic started.

In Q2 last year, 2,411 conveyancing firms registered transactions with the Land Registry.

Andy Sommerville, director of Search Acumen, said: “The industry has been put under intense pressure since the tax holiday was first introduced last summer. The large caseloads processed have relied on the hard work of conveyancers, lawyers, estate agents and surveyors, and made it vital for firms to have efficient workflows in place. 

“Digital due diligence has been essential to handling this pressure and the months ahead are an opportunity for the industry to build on new ways of working,” Sommerville added.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Virgin Money cuts residential and BTL rates by up to 0.88 per cent

Virgin Money is making sweeping rate cuts of up to 0.88 per cent to across its mortgage ranges.

Close