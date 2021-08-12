You are here: Home - News -

News

Hometrack to provide bespoke property valuation reports to Coreco

by:
  • 12/08/2021
  • 0
Hometrack to provide bespoke property valuation reports to Coreco
London-based mortgage broker Coreco has become the latest customer to use Hometrack’s bespoke property valuation reports, which aims to improve the efficiency and accuracy of valuations.

 

Hometrack’s property valuation reports include a valuation from its automated valuation model (AVM), local market trends, comparable properties and recent market sales.

The intelligence firm said the reports would arm Coreco’s brokers with relevant information, provided quickly and accurately, which would allow them to better advise their customer’s individual needs.

Andrew Montlake (pictured), Coreco’s managing director, said: “These can really help to guide our clients, and brokers, as to the likely value of the property they are remortgaging or looking to purchase. This enables us to set expectations accordingly and help to remove the prospect of time-sapping down-valuations.

“Clients expect so much more these days in terms of service and the customer journey, and rightly so, and anything brokers can do to make the mortgage experience more satisfying by adding value at every stage will enhance this.”

Hometrack’s product and technology vice president Spencer Wyer said: “The pandemic has underlined the need for automation in the property valuation market, with digital valuations the only viable option in a time of social distancing.

“While the world is opening back up now, that need for speed has in no way diminished. We look forward to supporting Coreco and its brokers with the most accurate property valuation reports in the industry, and to growing our relationship for the future with new and innovative products we are working on for brokers.”

Hometrack has recently partnered with Yorkshire Building Society and Leeds Building Society to offer a climate change risk product to help evaluate its impact on their mortgage portfolios.

It has also appointed open finance data, intelligence and payments platform Moneyhub as its preferred open banking partner.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
mortgage arrears sign
Mortgage arrears remain low but pandemic support wind-down could spark increases – UK Finance

Mortgage arrears have stayed historically low in the second quarter of the year due to the impact of payment deferral...

Close