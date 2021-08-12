Hometrack to provide bespoke property valuation reports to Coreco

London-based mortgage broker Coreco has become the latest customer to use Hometrack’s bespoke property valuation reports, which aims to improve the efficiency and accuracy of valuations.

Hometrack’s property valuation reports include a valuation from its automated valuation model (AVM), local market trends, comparable properties and recent market sales.

The intelligence firm said the reports would arm Coreco’s brokers with relevant information, provided quickly and accurately, which would allow them to better advise their customer’s individual needs.

Andrew Montlake (pictured), Coreco’s managing director, said: “These can really help to guide our clients, and brokers, as to the likely value of the property they are remortgaging or looking to purchase. This enables us to set expectations accordingly and help to remove the prospect of time-sapping down-valuations.

“Clients expect so much more these days in terms of service and the customer journey, and rightly so, and anything brokers can do to make the mortgage experience more satisfying by adding value at every stage will enhance this.”

Hometrack’s product and technology vice president Spencer Wyer said: “The pandemic has underlined the need for automation in the property valuation market, with digital valuations the only viable option in a time of social distancing.

“While the world is opening back up now, that need for speed has in no way diminished. We look forward to supporting Coreco and its brokers with the most accurate property valuation reports in the industry, and to growing our relationship for the future with new and innovative products we are working on for brokers.”

Hometrack has recently partnered with Yorkshire Building Society and Leeds Building Society to offer a climate change risk product to help evaluate its impact on their mortgage portfolios.

It has also appointed open finance data, intelligence and payments platform Moneyhub as its preferred open banking partner.