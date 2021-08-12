You are here: Home - News -

News

TUC and pilots union join in calling for permanent furlough scheme

by:
  • 12/08/2021
  • 0
TUC and pilots union join in calling for permanent furlough scheme
The Trades Union Congress and British Airline Pilots Association have called on government to establish a permanent short-time working scheme, which would be a legacy of furlough to protect jobs and create stability over the long-term.

 

The scheme would echo 23 similar schemes which already exist in countries around the world, and would protect the UK economy through the transition to net zero, technology-led economic disruptions and from future pandemics.

The body warned of high levels of job losses when furlough ends, echoing a similar caution on arrears out today from lender association UK Finance.

It said the proposed new, ongoing scheme would protect incomes, cap job losses and prevent economic inequalities from deepening, in times of crisis.

Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the TUC, said: “Setting up a daughter-of-furlough scheme, to provide certainty to workers and firms through future industrial change, would be a fitting pandemic legacy.”

Captain Mark Chalk, acting general secretary at the British Airline Pilots Association, said: “UK aviation employs a million workers, with 57 per cent remaining on furlough. The scale of jobs at risk when the scheme ends is self-evident.

“If the Chancellor chooses not to extend furlough, effects will be felt right across the country.”

Broker roles verge on ‘intrusive’ as lenders upend rules on job lending profiles – 17/06/2021

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Just Group looks to cut exposure to UK property with sale of mortgages portfolio

Just Group is in advanced talks to sell a portfolio of mortgages, it revealed, as it posted £275.5m of new...

Close