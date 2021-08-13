You are here: Home - News -

TSB adds 0.84 per cent deal; Coventry BS cuts high LTV rates

  • 13/08/2021
TSB has decreased rates across its two and five-year fixed remortgages which now start from 0.84 per cent, which the lender says it is it lowest ever fixed rate for remortgages.

 

The lender’s two-year fixed rate fee-free product between 60 and 75 per cent LTV has fallen by up to 0.55 per cent to 1.39 per cent, whilst its equivalent two-year fixed rate up to 60 per cent LTV has been reduced by 0.45 per cent to 1.24 per cent.

Both its two-year fixed rate remortgage products with a £995 product fee up to 60 per cent LTV, and between 60 and 75 per cent LTV, have been cut by 0.1 per cent to 0.84 per cent and 0.99 per cent respectively.

TSB has decreased its five-year fixed rate no fee product between 60 and 75 per cent LTV by 0.75 per cent to 1.44 per cent, with its 60 per cent LTV going down by 0.7 per cent to 1.24 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate up to 60 per cent LTV with a £995 fee has decreased by 0.2 per cent to 1.19 per cent, whilst its similar product between 60 and 75 per cent LTV has fallen by 0.15 per cent to 1.19 per cent.

 

Coventry BS reduces rates up to 95 per cent LTV

Coventry Building Society has made a range of reductions of up to 50 basis points across its residential range.

The lender has cut rates on its higher loan to value (LTV) products between 80 and 95 per cent by up to 40 basis points.

This includes a reduction to its two-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV, which has gone down from 2.79 per cent to 2.45 per cent. The product is available for purchase, remortgage, further advance and product transfer.

The product has early repayment charges (ERCs) in place for the fixed rate period.

The lender has also reduced its lower LTV products between 50 and 75 per cent by up 50 basis points.

Its five-year fixed rate at 50 per cent LTV has decreased from 1.65 per cent to 1.29 per cent. It is subject to ERCs for the fixed rate period.

Jonathan Stinton (pictured), Coventry Building Society’s head of intermediary relationships, said: “Our high LTV residential mortgages are now even more competitive, which is great news for brokers and their clients with smaller deposits.

“Those with a lower LTV have plenty of competitive options too. With a particularly large number of mortgage deals due to end in the next couple of months, now’s the time for brokers to get in touch with their clients and help them to find the right mortgage for their needs.”

 

 

Close