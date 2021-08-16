You are here: Home - News -

NatWest cuts rates launching 0.99 per cent five-year deal

  • 16/08/2021
NatWest has cut the rates in its purchase and remortgage range by up to 0.1 per cent and has removed selected green mortgage products from its range.

 

The changes are effective from tomorrow and include a 0.05 per cent reduction to its five-year fixed rate purchase product at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) to 0.99 per cent.

Both its two-year fixed rates at 70 per cent LTV and 75 per cent LTV in its purchase range have gone down from 1.07 per cent to 1.03 per cent.

Its 80 per cent LTV purchase product has decreased from 1.63 per cent to 1.58 per cent, whilst its two-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV has been cut from 1.85 per cent to 1.81 per cent.

NatWest has also reduced its two-year fixed rate purchase product at 90 per cent LTV from 2.23 per cent to 2.13 per cent.

On the remortgage side the lender has slashed the rates for its five-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV from 1.04 per cent to 0.99 per cent, and its two-year fixed rate remortgage has fallen from 1.63 per cent to 1.58 per cent.

The lender is also removing some of its products in its green mortgage purchase range, including its five-year fixed rate 60 per cent LTV, which had a rate of 1.03 per cent.

It is also eliminating its two-year fixed green mortgage purchase product, which had a rate of 1.07 per cent, as well as its two-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV which had a rate of 1.84 per cent.

In its green remortgage range NatWest is removing its five-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV, with a rate of 1.03 per cent.

