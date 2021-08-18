You are here: Home - News -

News

Persimmon’s house sales surge 20 per cent on pre-pandemic levels

by:
  • 18/08/2021
  • 0
Persimmon’s house sales surge 20 per cent on pre-pandemic levels
Housebuilder Persimmon's average private sales rate has risen 20 per cent in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2019 when trading was not disrupted by the pandemic.

 

Persimmon’s forward sales were up by nine per cent on 2019.

The group said 2019 was a more “appropriate comparison” for its performance as it reflected a typical trading pattern.

Annually, the developer said private sales rose 30 per cent on 2020 with the increase “reflecting the unprecedented site shutdowns” which took place last year. 

Dean Finch, chief executive of Persimmon, said: “The fundamentals of the housing market continue to remain positive with improving consumer confidence, low interest rates, and mortgage lenders that are keen to support customers to buy a home of their own.”  

The average price of a new Persimmon home in H1 was valued at £236,199, an increase on the average of £225,066 last year. This reflected record price rises seen across the property market spurred by the stamp duty holiday demand. 

Persimmon delivered 7,406 new homes during the first six months, up on the 4,900 completed last year. Of those, 6,104 new homes were delivered to private owner occupiers up on 4,029 last year. These were sold at an average selling price of £258,220, a 4.9 per cent increase on last year.

The group generated £1.75bn in new housing revenue for the first six months of year, a rise on 2020’s figure of £1.1bn. It also reported a profit before tax of £480m, compared to the £292.4m it reported last year. 

Looking forward, Finch said the long-term foundations of the market remained strong and said Persimmon was “mindful of the evolving situation” of the pandemic. 

He added: “Persimmon’s performance over the last eighteen months has demonstrated that successful execution of its strategy provides the business with the flexibility and resilience needed to manage not only the cyclical nature of the housing market but events that create similar market disruption.  

“This, together with an agile and responsive management team, ensures that the business remains well set to continue to generate superior and sustainable returns for the benefit of all its stakeholders.” 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Inflation drops amid clothes and shoe price cuts

The consumer prices index (CPI) rose by two per cent in the 12 months to July 2021, down from 2.5...

Close