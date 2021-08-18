You are here: Home - News -

News

TMA Club poll finds brokers who lacked technology lost clients in lockdown

by:
  • 18/08/2021
  • 0
TMA Club poll finds brokers who lacked technology lost clients in lockdown
A straw poll of mortgage brokers by TMA Club has found that 14 per cent lost a client at the start of the pandemic because they did not have the technology in place to support remote working.

 

The poll at TMA Club training session Technology HIIT, earlier this month, uncovered that 50 per cent of brokers completely upgraded their technology so that they could hold on to clients and work from home. 

Brokers who were technologically well-placed when lockdown struck counted for 32 per cent.

The processes most relied on during remote working included digital client meetings, remote ID verification checks and other due diligence.

The TMA Club poll further found that with lockdown restrictions lifting, 64 per cent of brokers now expect to continue working with a hybrid model that will combine home working and in-person meetings.

On the other hand, nine per cent anticipate continuing to work remotely the whole time, and 27 per cent are returning to the office full-time.

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA Club, said: “Our results show that the majority of brokers will continue using a hybrid work model, providing advice to their clients from the office and from home, which makes seamless and secure access to documents from any location essential.” 

“An up-to-date platform can give brokers the ability to automate administrative tasks, keep on top of fixed-term product deadlines and strengthen compliance processes — in addition to video conferencing tools, remote ID verification and due diligence,” Martin said.

Mortgage brokers’ business models emerge permanently changed from Covid-19 restrictions – 09/07/2021

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Sesame Bankhall Group embeds wellness policies for all-time post-pandemic – NatWest video debate

Michele Golunska, CEO at Sesame Bankhall Group, said the company upped its engagement and has changed the policies and services...

Close