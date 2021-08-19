You are here: Home - News -

News

Housing supply rises in July as market stabilises – Propertymark

by:
  • 19/08/2021
  • 0
Housing supply rises in July as market stabilises – Propertymark
The supply of properties per estate agency branch rose in July to an average of 28 per outlet, up from 23 in June, NAEA Propertymark’s housing report showed.

 

While this was a monthly increase in stock, it was the lowest availability for the month of July ever with the previous low recorded in 2017 when there were 35 houses available to buy per branch. 

Buyer demand saw a minor uptick to 428, up from 426 in June. This figure was flat on the same period last year.  

This means there was an average of 15 buyers per available property in July. 

The number of sales agreed dipped from 11 to 10 in July. Annually, this was lower than last July’s figure of 13 sales agreed per branch on average.  

The number of sales made to first-time buyers also contracted in July, accounting for 20 per cent of completions. This was down from June’s figure of 27 per cent. 

Despite the slight slowdown in activity, a third of properties sold for more than their asking price in July. 

While this was a fall from the 40 per cent of properties which went for more than their asking price in June, it was closer in line with last May’s proportion of 33 per cent.  

The 31 per cent of homes which sold for more than their asking price in July was also the highest on record for the month, beating the previous record of eight per cent last year. 

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of Propertymark, said: “This month’s slight rebalance of the market is welcome news and a much-needed step in the right direction, with supply of property beginning to increase and the number of homes selling for over the asking price starting to even out.  

“Now that the stamp duty holiday is close to its final phased out end, we expect this trend to continue in the coming months as people and spending habits return to normality post-Covid.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
OSB Group reports new lending of £2.5bn in H1

Specialist lender OSB Group has reported gross new lending of £2.5bn for the first half of the year, up 16...

Close