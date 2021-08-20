You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 20/08/2021

  • 20/08/2021
This week self-employed lending criteria came under the microscope, with NatWest and HSBC's announcements on changes among the most read.

 

Other stories that proved popular amongst readers this week included the outcome of an employment tribunal, where a mortgage adviser received a £23,000 payout after being unfairly dismissed for being a “moaner”, as well as an interview with MQube’s chief executive officer Stuart Cheetham.

 

NatWest changes self-employed SEISS grant criteria

Nationwide cuts first-time buyer and high LTV deals

HSBC softens self-employed criteria

Mortgage adviser awarded £23,000 after being unfairly dismissed for ‘moaning’ about long hours

Digital currency will be part of the mortgage market’s future – Marketwatch

 

NatWest cuts rates launching 0.99 per cent five-year deal

“We’re going to be enabler of Netflix moment for mortgage market” says MQube boss

Iress confirms potential sale of UK mortgage arm, while private equity circles

Skipton BS revises variable income criteria to increase borrowing

House prices rise to 17-year high in June

