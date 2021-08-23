Bluestone Mortgages reduces rates by up to 1.87 per cent

Rates in its residential and BTL ranges have fallen by up to 1.87 per cent across all products, whilst its Help to Buy products have decreased by up to 1.14 per cent.

Its residential variable rate product at 80 per cent LTV has fallen by 1.87 per cent to 5.1 per cent, whilst its residential two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV will now start from 3.45 per cent, down from 3.89 per cent.

The lender’s five-year fixed rate in its Help to Buy range will now have a rate of 4.5 per cent, a reduction of 0.59 per cent.

The lender’s BTL two-year fixed rate product at 60 per cent LTV has gone from 4.89 per cent to 4.45 per cent.

Reece Beddall, Bluestone Mortgages sales and marketing director, said: “We remain committed to supporting the complex credit market throughout the pandemic and beyond, and we only expect it to grow as more people come out of lockdown with financial challenges.

“These rate cuts reinforce our commitment to our customers who have been disenfranchised from the mainstream mortgage market and will position us as one of the most competitive lenders in the specialist space at a time when we expect demand to increase.”