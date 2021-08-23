Skipton BS releases 95 per cent LTVs with below average rates

The products include a two-year fixed mortgage at 95 per cent LTV with a rate of 2.98 per cent. This is available for residential purchase only and has a £495 fee.

Currently, the majority of 95 per cent LTV products on the market have a rate higher than three per cent.

Data released by Moneyfacts last week showed the average rate for a two-year fixed rate at 95 per cent LTV stood at 3.69 per cent, while a five-year fixed rate at the same tier had an average rate of 3.93 per cent.

There is also a three-year fixed product at 90 per cent LTV, priced at 2.23 per cent with a fee of £995. This is available for residential purchase and remortgage.

Additionally, there is a five-year fixed mortgage at 85 per cent LTV with a £995 and a rate of 2.16 per cent. Residential purchases and remortgages are eligible for this deal.

The mutual is also reducing rates across its Help to Buy and shared ownership ranges with cuts of up to 0.52 per cent and 0.48 per cent respectively.

The products will be available from tomorrow.

Charlotte Harrison, Skipton’s head of mortgage products, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer a new range of mortgages, several of which are best buys. These are priced very attractively so I’d recommend anyone interested to apply as soon as possible as they will be limited in their availability.”