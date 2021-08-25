You are here: Home - News -

News

Monmouthshire BS returns to profit

by:
  • 25/08/2021
  • 0
Monmouthshire BS returns to profit
Monmouthshire Building Society has reported a profit after tax of £1.57m, up from a loss of £1m last year.

 

It said the outset of the year was “extremely gloomy”, with its “future growth and profitability at risk”. However, the mutual’s response to housing demand led to a rise in lending and retail funding growth. 

Monmouth increased its gross mortgage lending to £374m for the full year to April 2021, up from £252m the year before. 

The lender attributed its mortgage performance to its commitment towards borrowers with a lower deposit, such as its return to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) lending in June last year.

Net lending also rose, from £92.2m to £109.5m and its mortgage assets increased to £1,136.2m, compared to £1,026.7m last year. 

The mutual said its mortgage portfolio remained strong but warned the impact of the pandemic had not been fully realised due to the continued use of furlough and payment holidays. 

The number of borrowers either in arrears or on mortgage payment deferrals fell annually. 

As of 30 April, there were 109 mortgage loans one month or more in arrears, down from 139 last year. Additionally, 43 mortgage loans were still being deferred out of the 1,483 which were granted in total. This was a decline from the 863 on a payment holiday last year.  

Monmouth said its prudent policy and manual underwriting helped it avoid “inappropriate credit risks”. The mutual’s provisions for the year were assessed as £1.5m, up from £1m in 2020 with a charge of £700,000, which was flat on the year before. It said the increase in provisions was due to the pandemic.

Net interest margin grew from 1.10 per cent to 1.3 per cent. 

William Carroll, chief executive at Monmouth BS, said: “I am extremely proud of what the society has achieved in the year and the support of all colleagues and our members in getting us to where we are today.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Nearly two thirds of first-time buyers use second source of income to raise deposit

Just under two thirds of first-time buyers rely on a second source of income, such as a side hustle, informal...

Close