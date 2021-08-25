TSB reduces rates on product transfers

TSB has cut rates on its two and five-year fixed product transfers by up to 70 basis points (bps). .

The changes have been made up to 85 per cent loan to value (LTV).

This includes the two-year fixed rate product for borrowing amounts of up to 60 per cent LTV with a £995 fee, which has been cut from 0.94 per cent to 0.84 per cent.

The fee-free alternative has been reduced by 45 bps to 1.24 per cent.

At 60-75 per cent LTV, the two-year fixed rate with a £995 fee has been cut by 10 basis points to 0.99 per cent, and the fee-free option has been reduced by 55 bps to 1.39 per cent.

At higher LTVs, rates now vary between 1.69 per cent for a two-year fixed at 75-80 per cent LTV with a £995 fee, to 2.54 per cent for a fee-free product transfer at 80-85 per cent LTV.

The five-year fixed product transfer at 0-60 per cent LTV has been reduced by 20 bps to 0.99 per cent.

The fee-free alternative received a significant reduction of 70 bps to 1.24 per cent. Other notable cuts include the 60-75 per cent LTV deal with no fee which went down to 1.44 per cent from 2.09 per cent.

The 10-year fixed rate product transfer up to 60 per cent LTV with a £995 fee has also been reduced by 30 bps to 2.29 per cent.