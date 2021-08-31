You are here: Home - News -

News

SPF Private Clients integrates with Yourkeys

by:
  • 31/08/2021
  • 0
SPF Private Clients integrates with Yourkeys
Mortgage broker SPF Private Clients has announced it has completed a full integration with the property software firm Yourkeys.

 

Yourkeys is part of Zoopla, and claims to have taken the entire property sales process online, with software which provides onboarding of both buyers and sellers, and sales progression tools. 

As a result of the tie-up, Yourkeys is now fully integrated into SPF’s CRM system, Pivotal FS. The firm’s brokers can qualify buyers for a mortgage using Pivotal, and then pass qualification status and mortgage progression updates to Yourkeys in real time.

James Rodea, chief operating officer of SPF Private Clients, said: “Our focus is always on the client journey and enabling a seamless flow of information in order to make the property-buying process as seamless as possible.”

Riccardo Iannucci-Dawson, chief executive officer of Yourkeys, said the firm wanted to improve transparency for everyone involved in a property deal, including brokers.

He added: “The integration will drive a range of efficiencies including real-time updates for brokers, buyers and conveyancers and the automatic feedback of exchange dates. This ensures transactions can be completed faster meaning brokers can collect their commissions even more quickly.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.