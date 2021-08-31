SPF Private Clients integrates with Yourkeys

Mortgage broker SPF Private Clients has announced it has completed a full integration with the property software firm Yourkeys.

Yourkeys is part of Zoopla, and claims to have taken the entire property sales process online, with software which provides onboarding of both buyers and sellers, and sales progression tools.

As a result of the tie-up, Yourkeys is now fully integrated into SPF’s CRM system, Pivotal FS. The firm’s brokers can qualify buyers for a mortgage using Pivotal, and then pass qualification status and mortgage progression updates to Yourkeys in real time.

James Rodea, chief operating officer of SPF Private Clients, said: “Our focus is always on the client journey and enabling a seamless flow of information in order to make the property-buying process as seamless as possible.”

Riccardo Iannucci-Dawson, chief executive officer of Yourkeys, said the firm wanted to improve transparency for everyone involved in a property deal, including brokers.

He added: “The integration will drive a range of efficiencies including real-time updates for brokers, buyers and conveyancers and the automatic feedback of exchange dates. This ensures transactions can be completed faster meaning brokers can collect their commissions even more quickly.”