Brokers have been ‘resilient’ during the pandemic – Wilson

Mortgage brokers have faced similar challenges to lenders during the pandemic and remained adaptable throughout, Ian Wilson head of Halifax Intermediaries has said.

Speaking to Mortgage Solutions about stress and wellbeing, Wilson said brokers had been “a very resilient bunch” of people during the pandemic.

He added: “That’s been our biggest observation here. Their challenges actually have been very similar to our own.

“We’ve had a very busy market, deadlines to meet on stamp duty, learning working from home, balancing work and life, family pressures.”

To support its broker partners, Wilson said the lender did what it could to remain consistent and “visible” during the busy period. This mostly involved consolidating its Halifax and Scottish Widows business development departments into one team.

Wilson said: “Communication has been key externally.

“What this allowed us to do was to flex our activity based on broker demand and changes. This has resulted in higher numbers of BDMs (business development managers) being available in Halifax to support the broker population.”

Within Halifax, Wilson said team operated a “localised” method to its mental health support over the last year and a half, encouraging staff to call each other, share photos, go on walking challenges and make use of free wellbeing apps.

Watch the video below [9:54] hosted by Samantha Partington, contributing editor and freelance journalist at Mortgage Solutions, featuring Ian Wilson, head of Halifax intermediaries.

This advertorial has been produced in association with Mortgage Solutions.