You are here: Home - News -

News

Halifax updates income calculation for self-employed

by:
  • 01/09/2021
  • 0
Halifax updates income calculation for self-employed
Halifax has made changes to the way it calculates income for self-employed borrowers whose earnings would have made them eligible for a Self-Employed Income Support Scheme (SEISS) government grant.

 

The SEISS grant was opened to self-employed workers with trading profits of no more than £50,000 in May last year. 

To assess affordability, Halifax will now use the income submitted for the previous year if it is up to £50,000 and lower than the latest year’s figure.  

If income for the previous year is more than £50,000, Halifax will use either the latest year’s figure or the average of the last two years, whichever is lower. 

For example, if a borrower’s income for the latest year is £60,000 and £40,000 for the previous year, £40,000 will be used for the affordability. If their income is £60,000 in the latest year and £55,000 in the previous year, the income used for affordability will be £57,000, which is an average of the last two years.

Halifax said the income for the previous year would always be considered to ensure it had an accurate representation of earnings.

There will be no change to how brokers are required to key income or the verification documents needed.

The bank will still accept borrowers who have received and include an SEISS grant in their income. The change is expected to reduce delays in the application process, Halifax said. 

In May, HMRC admitted there could be delays with self-employed workers receiving their 2020/21 tax year overview due to eligibility checks. At the time, the tax department said backlogs were down to taxpayers including an incorrect return for the SEISS grant. 

Halifax’s changes came in on 26 August and it said it wished to “continue to support self-employed customers who have taken grant income to maintain their previous level of income”. 

The bank will still consider applications where a borrower has only been trading for one year. In this instance, affordability will be based on the latest year only and additional information may be required.  

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/