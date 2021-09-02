MAB appoints director of commercial operations to Scotland arm

Gaughan previously worked at Countrywide Mortgage Services for four years, with his most recent role being national sales director and where led a 500-strong adviser team.

Prior to that, he held a senior role at Slater Hogg and was head of Halifax for Intermediaries.

Dominic Taddei, managing director of MAB’s regional network partner Scotland, said: “I am delighted to welcome Kevin to our senior team. With his experience and knowledge in leading large mortgage intermediary businesses, Kevin will be integral to the ongoing success and future of our organisation, especially as we look to expand once again.

“His appointment marks a significant milestone in the history of our business.”

Gaughan added: “I am really looking forward to joining such a fantastic and progressive business.

“I’m excited about working closely with the team and utilising my learning from previous roles in the lender and broker world to support the business in progressing further.”