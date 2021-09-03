The Tipton hires BDM to focus on London

The Tipton and Coseley Building Society has appointed Laura Carr as a business development manager (BDM) to focus on London and the surrounding areas.

She joins from TSB Bank where she has worked for nearly eight years, most recently as a BDM for nearly three years. She has also held roles as a bank manager, mortgage adviser and a personal banking manager.

According to the lender, the appointment is part of its strategy to build its presence across the UK.

The Tipton’s sales and marketing director Jason Newsway said: “Laura is another great addition to our business development team and she will play a significant part in growing our business in London and surrounding areas. She has a strong background in mortgage sales and supporting brokers in finding solutions for their clients.”

In the first-half of the year, the lender lent £68m in mortgage advances, which is double that for the same period last year, with chief executive Richard Newton citing strong demand for its family assist and self-build products.

Carr added: “The Tipton has been making great strides with its mortgage offering particularly in niche areas such as later life and first-time buyers through its family assist products. They also have a great team in place and exciting plans for the broker market which is a major attraction to joining the business.”