You are here: Home - News -

News

The Tipton hires BDM to focus on London

by:
  • 03/09/2021
  • 0
The Tipton hires BDM to focus on London
The Tipton and Coseley Building Society has appointed Laura Carr as a business development manager (BDM) to focus on London and the surrounding areas.

 

She joins from TSB Bank where she has worked for nearly eight years, most recently as a BDM for nearly three years. She has also held roles as a bank manager, mortgage adviser and a personal banking manager.

According to the lender, the appointment is part of its strategy to build its presence across the UK.

The Tipton’s sales and marketing director Jason Newsway said: “Laura is another great addition to our business development team and she will play a significant part in growing our business in London and surrounding areas. She has a strong background in mortgage sales and supporting brokers in finding solutions for their clients.”

In the first-half of the year, the lender lent £68m in mortgage advances, which is double that for the same period last year, with chief executive Richard Newton citing strong demand for its family assist and self-build products.

Carr added: “The Tipton has been making great strides with its mortgage offering particularly in niche areas such as later life and first-time buyers through its family assist products. They also have a great team in place and exciting plans for the broker market which is a major attraction to joining the business.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.