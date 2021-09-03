Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 03/09/2021

Comparethemarket.com, Nationwide and UK Finance reports on trends in the property market were also among the most read.

Reports about down valuations and an update from the FSCS around mortgage firm defaults also made the list.

 

Halifax updates income calculation for self-employed

Mortgage firm one of nine companies in default in June and July

Some brokers urging new-build caution after client horror stories ‒ analysis

Lender ‘caution’ blamed for down valuations

UK house prices to increase by 30 per cent in the next decade

August house price growth accelerates to 11 per cent – Nationwide

Tougher regulation in the new-build market should not lead to more barriers for buyers – Marketwatch

Harte joins Dashly’s sales division to build network partnerships

Home purchase activity highest since 2007 – UK Finance

SPF Private Clients integrates with Yourkeys

