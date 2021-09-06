You are here: Home - News -

Castle Trust appoints two BDMs to broker team

  • 06/09/2021
Castle Trust Bank has just appointed two business development managers, Leanne Arundell and Gary Maher.

Leanne Arundell (pictured) joins Castle Trust Bank as the business development manager for North London and the Midlands.

Arundell has more than 24 years’ experience in the mortgage industry, having previously held underwriting and business development roles at lenders including Accord Mortgages, Advantage Homeloans and Leeds Building Society.

Castle Trust Bank has such a strong reputation for providing innovative solutions to help property investors achieve their objectives. I’m looking forward to helping deliver some of those solutions to a growing number of brokers,” she said.

Experienced business manager Gary Maher also joins Castle Trust Bank and will be a telephone business manager for the South. Maher has 14 years of experience in financial services and has previously held roles at Harris Balcombe LLP, BMW Financial Services and Alphabet GB.

Maher said: “Over the last 14 years, I’ve learned that good business development is about open communication and proactive support and I’m looking forward to applying my experience and skills to my new role with Castle Trust Bank.”

Rob Oliver, sales director at Castle Trust Bank said: “The addition of Leanne and Gary enhances our business development team, which is always on hand to help brokers find a solution for their tricky buy-to-let cases. We have always known that it’s important to give brokers a strong choice of options in how they choose to work with Castle Trust Bank, and the last two years have only reinforced the importance of providing both excellent face-to-face and remote BDM support.”

In July, Castle Trust also appointed Matthew Lawrence as regional account manager for central London.

