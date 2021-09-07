You are here: Home - News -

Accord Mortgages reduces high LTV rates; Barclays cuts BTL pricing – round-up

  • 07/09/2021
Accord Mortgages has reduced rates by up to 0.50 per cent on deals for borrowers with smaller deposits.

 

For new-build houses, there is a two-year fixed rate at 3.2 per cent, down from 3.7 per cent, for those borrowing at 90 per cent loan to value (LTV). 

The five-year fixed equivalent now has a rate of 3.4 per cent, down from 3.76 per cent. 

Both products have a £495 fee, offer £250 cashback and a free standard valuation. 

Across the 95 per cent LTV remortgage offering, the two-year fixed rate product has been reduced to 2.97 per cent from 3.38 per cent. The five-year fix has been cut from 3.46 per cent to 3.16 per cent. 

These products have a £495 fee, £250 cashback, free standard valuation and free remortgage legals. A fee-free option at 3.22 per cent, down from 3.69 per cent, is also available. 

Longer-term fixes up to five-years have also been reduced by up to 0.10 per cent on selected products at 75 per cent, 80 per cent and 85 per cent LTV. The same term is now available at 90 per cent LTV at a fee-free rate of 2.96 per cent, previously was 3.14 per cent. 

Jemma Anderson (pictured), mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We continually look at ways to improve our mortgage range to ensure we’re giving brokers and their clients competitive choice and are confident these changes will benefit those with smaller deposits. 

“The 95 per cent LTV remortgage options will also be welcome for clients hoping to raise additional capital for home improvements, as well as those with less equity.” 

The range will be available from 8 September. 

Barclays cuts BTL rates 

Barclays has made rate reductions of up to 0.22 per cent across its buy-to-let products for purchases and remortgage. 

For purchase and remortgage, the two-year fixed deal at 60 per cent LTV has been reduced to 1.73 per cent, from 1.95 per cent.  

At 75 per cent LTV, the two-year fixed purchase and remortgage product has been reduced to 1.92 per cent from two per cent, while the five-year fixed option has been cut to 2.06 per cent, from 2.18 per cent. 

All products have no fee.  

For buy-to-let borrowers looking to purchase, the five-year fixed at 75 per cent LTV with a £1,295 fee has been cut from 1.9 per cent to 1.77 per cent. A two-year fixed remortgage at 60 per cent LTV with a £1,795 fee has reduced from 1.23 per cent to 1.16 per cent. 

These changes will come into effect tomorrow. 

 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

