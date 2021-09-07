You are here: Home - News -

News

Skipton BS appoints intermediary lead for telephone BDMs

by:
  • 07/09/2021
  • 0
Skipton BS appoints intermediary lead for telephone BDMs
Skipton Building Society has appointed Jenny Goodall as its intermediary lead for its six-strong team of telephone business development managers (BDM).

 

She replaces Simon Tipton, who has worked at Skipton for over 17 years and has moved to a role in financial advice at the mutual.

Goodall (pictured) has worked at the lender for the past eight years as a mortgage manager and has been integral in shaping the telephone BDM team when it was launched in 2018.

During her career, Goodall has worked in broker support, direct lending and mortgage advice teams. Her appointment was part of Skipton’s ambition to become a top ten lender.

Goodall said: “I’m delighted to be back on board and look forward to steering us in the direction of growth, efficiency and flexibility to support brokers and our key lending partners.

“My experience of people leadership and passion for driving change and progress is what I bring to this role, along with a strong belief that we continue to do the right thing for brokers and their clients.”

Skipton has made a number of appointments in recent months, appointing Rachael Hunnisett to the newly-created role of national account lead and making Charlotte Harrison its head of mortgage products.

The lender also promoted Carley Harrison and Keven Crawford to new roles in its mortgage distribution team.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

Has the 60 per cent loan to value price war prompted equity rich clients to call for a mid-contract remortgage?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/