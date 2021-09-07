Skipton BS appoints intermediary lead for telephone BDMs

Skipton Building Society has appointed Jenny Goodall as its intermediary lead for its six-strong team of telephone business development managers (BDM).

She replaces Simon Tipton, who has worked at Skipton for over 17 years and has moved to a role in financial advice at the mutual.

Goodall (pictured) has worked at the lender for the past eight years as a mortgage manager and has been integral in shaping the telephone BDM team when it was launched in 2018.

During her career, Goodall has worked in broker support, direct lending and mortgage advice teams. Her appointment was part of Skipton’s ambition to become a top ten lender.

Goodall said: “I’m delighted to be back on board and look forward to steering us in the direction of growth, efficiency and flexibility to support brokers and our key lending partners.

“My experience of people leadership and passion for driving change and progress is what I bring to this role, along with a strong belief that we continue to do the right thing for brokers and their clients.”

Skipton has made a number of appointments in recent months, appointing Rachael Hunnisett to the newly-created role of national account lead and making Charlotte Harrison its head of mortgage products.

The lender also promoted Carley Harrison and Keven Crawford to new roles in its mortgage distribution team.