Skipton relaunches 95 per cent LTV new build range

Skipton Building Society has returned to lending at 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a range of fixed rate products.

Rates in the range ‒ which is available for new build houses ‒ start at 2.98 per cent for a two-year fixed rate term, with products also available at three and five-year terms. The range includes fee-free deals as well as those with a completion fee of up to £495.

Offers are valid for nine months as standard, with the ability to extend by a further three months should certain criteria be met. The mutual said its underwriters aim for a turnaround of no longer than 48 hours, with a maximum loan amount of £450,000.

Rachel Hunnisett, new build lead at Skipton, noted that the scale of recent house price growth meant that the amount first-time buyers need to save as a deposit has rocketed.

She added: “At Skipton, we’re committed to helping more people own their own homes, which is why we’re delighted to be back with 95 per cent LTV lending for new build houses, giving your clients the opportunity either as first-time buyers or home movers to buy with as little as a five per cent deposit.”