You are here: Home - News -

News

Skipton relaunches 95 per cent LTV new build range

by:
  • 09/09/2021
  • 0
Skipton relaunches 95 per cent LTV new build range
Skipton Building Society has returned to lending at 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a range of fixed rate products.

 

Rates in the range ‒ which is available for new build houses ‒ start at 2.98 per cent for a two-year fixed rate term, with products also available at three and five-year terms. The range includes fee-free deals as well as those with a completion fee of up to £495.

Offers are valid for nine months as standard, with the ability to extend by a further three months should certain criteria be met. The mutual said its underwriters aim for a turnaround of no longer than 48 hours, with a maximum loan amount of £450,000.

Rachel Hunnisett, new build lead at Skipton, noted that the scale of recent house price growth meant that the amount first-time buyers need to save as a deposit has rocketed.

She added: “At Skipton, we’re committed to helping more people own their own homes, which is why we’re delighted to be back with 95 per cent LTV lending for new build houses, giving your clients the opportunity either as first-time buyers or home movers to buy with as little as a five per cent deposit.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

The British New Homes Mortgage Senate 2021

Oct 14, 2021
Williams F1 Conference Centre

Latest Poll

Has the 60 per cent loan to value price war prompted equity rich clients to call for a mid-contract remortgage?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/