Savills fires employee following racist tweets

Savills has confirmed it has fired one of its employees after they were alleged to have sent a series of racist tweets following the Euro 2020 football final.

The offensive tweets were sent from the accounts Bone andrew and Picofru, with both having a display picture of Andrew Bone, who was a commercial building manager at the firm.

Bone said his account had been taken over by someone else and the matter was referred to the Greater Manchester Police in July.

The police later issued a statement saying a 37-year-old man had been arrested after handing himself in at Cheadle Heath police station. He was arrested on suspicion of an offence under Section 1 of the Malicious Communications Act.

Today, Savills posted a tweet which said: “We can confirm that following a period of suspension, the contract of an employee alleged to have sent a racist tweet from a personal social media account post the Euro 2020 Final has been terminated and the employee has left the business.

“We understand that Greater Manchester Police Force investigations continue and are therefore unable to comment further at this time.”

Labour MP David Lammy condemned the posts at the time, saying: “This is why we take the knee. Praying for a better future – worthy of the values, beauty and respect exemplified by every single England player.”