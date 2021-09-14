Barclays cuts rates on Help to Buy and BTL deals

Barclays has confirmed it is reducing the rates on a host of its residential and buy-to-let products by up to 0.38 per cent.

The changes ‒ which come into effect from tomorrow ‒ apply to those buying and remortgaging properties, and for new and existing customers.

In Barclays’ Help to Buy range, its two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a £749 fee will see its rate drop from 1.59 per cent to 1.21 per cent.

Its fee-free product at the same LTV band will move from 1.8 per cent to 1.44 per cent, whilst its five-year fixed rate with no fee has decreased to 1.56 per cent from 1.85 per cent.

On its normal residential range, Barclays’ two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV has fallen to 0.86 per cent from 0.92 per cent, and its five-year fixed rate at 80 per cent LTV has gone from 1.83 per cent to 1.75 per cent.

Alongside the rate cuts, Barclays is also launching a five-year fixed rate for portfolio landlords, available for both purchase and remortgage. It is set at two per cent and is available up to a maximum LTV of 75 per cent, and boasts a £2,495 fee.