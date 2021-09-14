Mortgage Brain relaunches website and showcases brand transformation

Mortgage technology firm Mortgage Brain has undergone a major rebrand and website relaunch and also renamed its comprehensive suite of products.

The refreshed website at www.mortgagebrain.co.uk launches today, highlighting data insights and product display and its ongoing development of a suite of APIs and a chat bot to help orientate visitors to the site.

The branding will be showcased for the first time across Mortgage Brain’s range of Mortgage Vision events starting on 14 September.

The firm said the rebrand is part of an evolution of Mortgage Brain’s strategy to bring together its broker propositions into an integrated ‘one-stop-shop’ in a fragmented and complex technology environment.

The rebrand underpins the company’s drive to support and promote the use of technology and data across the industry.

Zahid Bilgrami, CEO of Mortgage Brain, (pictured) said: “In the past, much of our customer-facing materials and media have centred on the way that Mortgage Brain works with intermediaries. While intermediaries remain a focal point of what we do at Mortgage Brain, we work with everyone involved in the mortgage process, and we wanted this rebrand to highlight the breadth of what we do as well as bringing more clarity and consistency to the naming of the various elements of our proposition.”

He added: “This is an incredibly exciting time for Mortgage Brain, and the brand transformation is only the first in a long line of important announcements to come as a part of our evolving strategy.”