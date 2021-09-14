You are here: Home - News -

News

Mortgage Brain relaunches website and showcases brand transformation

by: Mortgage Solutions
  • 14/09/2021
  • 0
Mortgage Brain relaunches website and showcases brand transformation
Mortgage technology firm Mortgage Brain has undergone a major rebrand and website relaunch and also renamed its comprehensive suite of products.

 

The refreshed website at www.mortgagebrain.co.uk launches today, highlighting data insights and product display and its ongoing development of a suite of APIs and a chat bot to help orientate visitors to the site.

The branding will be showcased for the first time across Mortgage Brain’s range of Mortgage Vision events starting on 14 September.

 

The firm said the rebrand is part of an evolution of Mortgage Brain’s strategy to bring together its broker propositions into an integrated ‘one-stop-shop’ in a fragmented and complex technology environment.

The rebrand underpins the company’s drive to support and promote the use of technology and data across the industry.

Zahid Bilgrami, CEO of Mortgage Brain, (pictured) said: “In the past, much of our customer-facing materials and media have centred on the way that Mortgage Brain works with intermediaries. While intermediaries remain a focal point of what we do at Mortgage Brain, we work with everyone involved in the mortgage process, and we wanted this rebrand to highlight the breadth of what we do as well as bringing more clarity and consistency to the naming of the various elements of our proposition.”

He added: “This is an incredibly exciting time for Mortgage Brain, and the brand transformation is only the first in a long line of important announcements to come as a part of our evolving strategy.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Mortgage Solutions

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

The British New Homes Mortgage Senate 2021

Oct 14, 2021
Williams F1 Conference Centre

Latest Poll

Has the 60 per cent loan to value price war prompted equity rich clients to call for a mid-contract remortgage?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.