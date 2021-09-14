You are here: Home - News -

News

Virgin Money brings out 90 per cent LTV products

by:
  • 14/09/2021
  • 0
Virgin Money brings out 90 per cent LTV products
Virgin Money has added a broker exclusive two-year fixed rate and three-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV to its range.

 

The lender said it was bringing back the exclusive two-year fixed rate from tomorrow. It was initially launched in February and withdrawn in May.

The product has a rate of 1.99 per cent and comes with £1,000 cashback.

It has also introduced a three-year fixed rate with the same rate and a £995 fee.

According to its intermediary website, there are 17 products at the 90 per cent LTV tier, which includes purchase and remortgage, shared ownership, green shared ownership, product transfer and tracker products.

Lenders pulled back from higher LTV lending during the pandemic as it was perceived as a greater risk.

Since then, lenders have re-entered the space, with 90 per cent LTV products rising from 62 in September to 579 this month.

Virgin Money came back into the 90 per cent LTV space in December with a five-year fixed rate and continued to add options to its range throughout the year.

Earlier this year the lender announced that it had broadened the eligibility of its 90 per cent LTV mortgages to movers and remortgagors.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

The British New Homes Mortgage Senate 2021

Oct 14, 2021
Williams F1 Conference Centre

Latest Poll

Has the 60 per cent loan to value price war prompted equity rich clients to call for a mid-contract remortgage?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.