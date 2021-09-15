You are here: Home - News -

Natwest makes widespread rate reductions across new and existing business

  • 15/09/2021
Natwest makes widespread rate reductions across new and existing business
Natwest has announced a variety of rate reductions on mortgages for both new business and existing customers.

 

The changes include rate reductions across its Mortgage Guarantee Scheme and green mortgage products with cuts of up to 0.69 per cent for remortgage customers and 0.52 per cent for existing customers.

 

Shared equity cuts

In its shared equity range, Natwest cut rates across the 60 to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) tier, with highlights including rate reductions of up to 0.17 per cent on selected two-year fixed rate products, while the Help to Buy shared equity product has received the same cut also on two-year fixes.

For new business, the core range for purchases have seen decreases of up to 0.25 per cent and 0.28 per cent on two and five-year fixed deals respectively.

Remortgage products have seen reductions of up to 0.69 per cent and 0.1 per cent on two and five-year fixed rate deals respectively.

Mortgage Guarantee Scheme products have seen cuts of up to 0.2 per cent for two-year fixes and 0.14 per cent for five-year fixes.

 

Green purchase and core purchase changes

The bank has also reduced rates on its green purchase range by up to 0.19 per cent and 0.11 per cent on two and five-year fixes respectively, and on its green remortgage up to 0.16 per cent and 0.01 per cent on two and five-year fixed deals respectively.

Also in its core purchase range, the lender has made rate reductions of 0.18 per cent and up to 0.20 per cent on two and five-year fixed deals.

Remortgage products also reduced by up to 0.29 per cent and 0.19 per cent on two and five-year fixed offerings deals respectively.

The shared equity product has been reduced by 0.21 per cent with a cashback increase to £400 for a 60 per cent LTV two-year fixed offering, while the Help to Buy shared equity deal has seen a reduction of 0.21 per cent and a cashback increase to £400 on a 60 per cent LTV two-year fix.

 

First-time-buyers rates reduced

For first-time buyers, rates have been reduced by up to 0.18 per cent and 0.14 per cent on two and five-year fixes respectively, with a range of cashback changes.

For purchases, cashback is decreasing to £0 on an 80 per cent LTV five-year fixed product.

Regarding existing customers, the switcher rate has been reduced by up to 0.52 per cent and 0.11 per cent on two and five-year fixed deals respectively, while the high value rate has seen reductions of up to 0.9 per cent for the two-year fixes and 0.9 per cent on five-year fixed deals.

Natwest increased cashback on selected products including its two-year fixed rate remortgage at 60 per cent LTV, which rose from £0 to £200. Its five-year fixed rate purchase product at 60 per cent LTV, with a fee of £995, also saw cashback increase from £0 to £250.

 

