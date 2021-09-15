You are here: Home - News -

Pepper Money launches limited edition products; Yorkshire cuts rates across LTV bands – round up

  • 15/09/2021
Pepper Money has reduced rates across its limited edition residential products while Yorkshire has also cut rates across selected products in all of its loan-to-value ranges.

Pepper Money has launched its limited edition residential products available up to 75 per cent LTV.

The deals are being offered on Pepper 48 and Pepper 36, which are suitable for clients who haven’t had a County Court Judgment or default in 48 months or 36 months respectively.

The Pepper 48 limited edition is available for 3.07 per cent on a 2-year fixed rate and 3.10 per cent on a five-year fixed rate, while the Pepper 36 limited edition is available for 3.15 per cent on a 2-year fixed rate and 3.25 per cent on a five-year fixed rate. All include free valuations and the completion fee is £995.

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, said: “We always look to offer the best rates we can and, on occasion, we are able to market very low rates for a limited period of time. We are sure these will prove popular with brokers and look forward to our new Limited Edition Residential mortgages opening the door for even more customers.”

Yorkshire Building Society reduces rates across LTV ranges

 

The mutual has introduced a number of new mortgages with improved rates and additional features.

Support for buyers with the smallest deposit starts at 2.90 per cent (was 3.37 per cent) on a two-year fixed rate at 95 per cent LTV, which comes with a £995 fee, £250 cashback and free standard valuation. Those remortgaging can opt for a fee-free rate of 3.15 per cent (was 3.70 per cent) fixed for two years, which comes with free standard valuation and free remortgage legal services.

Borrowers with a larger deposit or more equity in their property could instead take advantage of the Yorkshire’s improved rate of 0.90 per cent (was 0.95 per cent), available to both buyers and remortgagors, which comes with a £1,495 fee and free standard valuation.

The Yorkshire has also added free standard valuations to its higher fee mortgages, and reduced rates on mortgages that come with a £495 fee by up to 0.60 per cent.

Ben Merritt, senior mortgage manager at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We know people value options tailored to their individual needs so in what’s a really buoyant mortgage market we’ve not lost sight of that.

“These new mortgages, which are competitively priced and come with varying additional features and completion fees offer something for everyone, regardless of deposit size or equity, and are focused on delivering better value to a wide range of borrowers.”

