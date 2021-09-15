You are here: Home - News -

PMS Mortgage Club and Key Group join forces to launch Later Life Solutions

  • 15/09/2021
PMS Mortgage has partnered with Key Group to launch Later Life Solutions, a proposition which aims to enable financial advisers to help more customers.

 

Later Life Solutions will provide support options for PMS Mortgage Club members who either currently advise on equity release or are looking to qualify and enter this sector, as well as assisting advisory firms that prefer to refer this business to an established specialist in this market.

This will include the use of Key’s Air Sourcing system. Advisers will also gain access to an equity release helpdesk and referral solution as well as training resources via the Air Academy.

Stephanie Charman (pictured) head of strategic relationships at Sesame Bankhall Group said: “Our partnership with Key Group will make it easier for PMS members to include equity release as part of their later life lending conversations with clients.

“It’s a rapidly growing market, with more people using their housing wealth to support their finances in later life and help their families to get onto the property ladder. We’ve also seen an influx of new providers and lenders, with around 750 products now available.”

Gary Little, business development director at Key Group, added: “Advisers who write equity release will benefit from access to our Air Sourcing later life lending system, which includes unique integration with Knowledge Bank and live rate updates from all lenders, helping them to deliver the best outcomes for their clients.

“PMS members also benefit from the Air Academy, offering training support to develop their knowledge and enhance their later life lending skills, which is fully accredited by the London Institute of Banking and Finance.”

