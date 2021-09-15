You are here: Home - News -

Telford and Wrekin tops list of most affordable urban areas for couples

  • 15/09/2021
Telford and Wrekin tops list of most affordable urban areas for couples
The most affordable place for couples to live in the UK is Telford and Wrekin in Shropshire with the average asking price of a one-bedroom house costing £95,000, according to data.

In the town, a bottle of wine will set you back £4.50 (the cheapest cost throughout the UK) and it’ll cost you £19 for two cinema tickets.

The second most affordable place for couples to live is Newport. In the third-largest city in Wales, you can get the cheapest monthly transport pass at £60, two cinema tickets for £18 and a three-course meal for two for £45.

In third position is Cardiff with the average rental costs around £566.79 for a one-bedroom apartment. A trip to the cinema is one of the cheapest in the research at £10 for two tickets, Flowercard revealed.

The least affordable towns and cities for couples to live in

The top three least affordable towns and cities were Wolverhampton in third place, London second, with Brighton and Hove topping the list.

A one-bedroom house in Wolverhampton will set you back £158,627 with the average rent on a one-bed costing £519.50 a month.

London was at number 49 of the 50 towns and cities with the average price of a one-bed coming in at £388,394 and the average rent costing £1,483.35 a month.

Brighton and Hove are the least affordable places for couples to settle down, according to the data. Average monthly rental prices for a one-bedroom apartment are currently ​​£934.04, while a one-bedroom house to buy costs about £220,758.

