Aldermore gross mortgage lending dips 38 per cent

by:
  • 16/09/2021
Aldermore’s gross mortgage lending fell by 38 per cent year-on-year from £1.3bn to £0.8bn in the financial year ended 30 June.

 

Net lending to borrowers rose eight per cent to £13.4bn from £12.4bn in the previous year. Within this, retail mortgage lending remained flat at £7.3bn year-on-year. A strategic decision to temporarily withdraw some higher risk products was behind the lack of growth.

Aldermore Group posted profit before tax of £157.8m compared to £48.8m in 2020. Aldermore said its financial performance reflected growth in lending from MotoNovo Finance, improved margins due to reduced funding costs and changes in its business mix. Lower impairment charges due an improved economic outlook also helped to boost profits.

Net interest income grew by 18 per cent to £436.4m, up from £370.5m the year before. The group posted an impairment charge of £52.1m compared to £131.7m in the financial year ended June 2020.

The bank granted payment breaks to almost 57,000 customers with 98 per cent now making full payments.

Steven Cooper, chief executive of Aldermore Group, said: “During the year we’ve delivered a robust performance and achieved growth through a period of unprecedented economic uncertainty. Our priorities throughout the Covid-19 pandemic have been to support our customers as well as safeguard our colleagues’ wellbeing.

“As the UK begins to recover from the pandemic, we’re working even harder to ensure that SMEs and individuals can seize the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

