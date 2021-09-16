Pepper hires development manager for Surrey, Sussex and Hamps

Pepper Money has hired Keith Campsie as regional development manager for Surrey, Sussex and Hampshire.

Campsie (pictured) has more than 15 years’ experience in the mortgage market, having previously held roles at Northern Rock and Virgin Money. His most recent position was with TSB.

He will be working with advisers across the regions helping them with cases that require an individual underwriting approach such as self-employed borrowers, those who have irregular incomes, first-time buyers and applicants with credit issues or no credit history.

Ryan Brailsford, head of sales at Pepper Money, said: “As customers review their finances following the disruption of the pandemic, we’re seeing an increased need for specialist lending and the ability to manually underwrite more complex scenarios.

“Brokers therefore need to develop strong relationships with lenders like Pepper so that they’re able to meet this demand.

“I’m delighted that Keith has chosen to join Pepper Money to help us to establish more of these strong relationships with brokers in Surrey, Sussex, and Hampshire.”