News

The 10 postcodes where prices have soared in the last year

by: Christina Hoghton
  • 16/09/2021
The 10 postcodes where prices have soared in the last year
Cornish towns and parts of the North West have seen house prices rocket in the last 12 months, but there are still some parts of the UK where you can pick up a home for less than £50,000

 

The Cornish market town of Redruth – specifically the TR16 6ER postcode – has seen the largest increase in house prices across the UK over the past year. Homes there have gone up in value by 21.12 per cent, taking the average price to £305,734, said Money.co.uk.

The price comparison site said this is still slightly lower than the UK average house price of £315,059.

Newquay takes second place as house prices in the TR7 1NG postcode rose 16.43 per cent in value in the last year. The average house price there has increased to £445,451 – 41.39 per cent above the UK average.

Much of the top 10 was dominated by Preston, which saw house prices soar in the last year.

Highest risers

1. TR16 6ER, Redruth, 21.12 per cent

2. TR7 1NG, Newquay, 16.43 per cent

3. BL1 6HT, Bolton, 13.60 per cent

4. PR1 2ED, Preston, 13.46 per cent

5. PR1 5SY, Preston, 13.46 per cent

6. PR1 2ES, Preston, 13.46 per cent

7. PR1 3ST, Preston, 13.46 per cent

8. EX2 5EX, Exeter, 13.27 per cent

9. DE5 3RT, Ripley, 13.15 per cent

10. PR3 3NS, Preston, 13.07 per cent

Bargain property postcodes

The comparison site also looked at the cheapest UK postcodes and found that homes in Peterlee, County Durham, are the cheapest in the UK, with the average home selling for only £41,462 – 86.84 per cent less than the UK average.

Houses in KA1 5ER, Kilmarnock, Scotland also could see you make some huge savings, with homes costing a £51,044 on average, while St Helens, between Liverpool and Manchester came third. The WA9 1NG postcode costs an average of £63,842, making it 79.74 per cent cheaper than the average UK property while offering great transport links to bigger, metropolitan neighbouring cities.

Cheapest property postcodes

1. AL1 5HA, Peterlee, £41,462

2. KA1 5ER, Kilmarnock, £51,044

3. WA9 1NG, St. Helens, £63,842

4. HU6 9ED, Hull, £66,244

5. HU8 8UB, Hull, £69,687

6. L4 5TS, Liverpool, £70,111

7. SA5 5ED, Swansea, £76,572

8. L35 5EN, Prescot, £78,025

9. L4 1RS, Liverpool, £78,747

10. CH41 5ES, Birkenhead, £81,527

Christina Hoghton

