You are here: Home - News -

News

United Trust Bank raises maximum loan size for resi first charges

by:
  • 16/09/2021
  • 0
United Trust Bank raises maximum loan size for resi first charges
United Trust Bank (UTB) has increased its maximum residential first charge mortgage size to £750,000.

 

Previously the lender capped its maximum loan size at £500,000. 

The first charge residential range now includes lending up to 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) with two, three and five-year fixed rates beginning from 3.8 per cent. 

The lender will accept first-time buyers and the maximum loan to income multiple for amounts over £500,000 will be 4.5. 

For interest-only borrowing, the maximum LTV is 70 per cent for downsizing and 75 per cent for all other repayment vehicles. A minimal annual income of £50,000 is required. 

Buster Tolfree (pictured), director – mortgages at United Trust Bank, added: “We’ve seen increasing demand for larger mortgage sizes catering for customers with circumstances which don’t fit the high street’s restrictive credit criteria.  

“This increase to a £750,000 maximum loan size demonstrates the confidence we have in our more pragmatic approach to underwriting which is about looking at a customer’s overall situation rather than dismissing them for a blip or two on their credit history.” 

He added: “This increase, together with our recent introduction of online DIPs and auto-underwriting, will further help brokers to place and complete more complex cases quickly and successfully.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

The British New Homes Mortgage Senate 2021

Oct 14, 2021
Williams F1 Conference Centre

Latest Poll

Has the 60 per cent loan to value price war prompted equity rich clients to call for a mid-contract remortgage?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.