Brokers should help themselves and only contact a BDM when necessary – Ian Wilson

Brokers should do all they can to find the information they need before contacting a business development manager (BDM), Ian Wilson, head of Halifax Intermediaries has advised.

When asked what brokers wanted to keep about BDM service following the changes brought about by the pandemic, Wilson said: “I think the overarching comment would be that brokers want to be able to communicate with a BDM or telephone business development manager (TBDM) when they need them.

“In the eyes of the broker, they should be the font of all knowledge and we like to think they are; we know exactly what they’re doing.”

“The trick here though, is to make sure brokers help themselves when they can, and keep that contact with a BDM or TBDM to situations where they really need help or they really need information that they can’t get elsewhere,” Wilson added.

He said the industry should not lose sight of the benefits of virtual means of communication learned during the pandemic.

To increase availability at Halifax, Wilson said the bank had expanded the number of TBDMs so brokers would have a contact if their BDM was busy.

He also pointed to the criteria changes available on the website and the new ‘ask me’ section, saying both could provide information for intermediaries.

“I would encourage the use of that as much as possible,” Wilson said.

Watch the video below [11:25] hosted by Samantha Partington, contributing editor and freelance journalist at Mortgage Solutions, featuring Ian Wilson, head of Halifax intermediaries.

This advertorial has been produced in association with Mortgage Solutions.