Top 10 most read broker stories this week – 24/09/2021

HSBC’s recent changes to its income multiples for high-earning borrowers, along with the launch of its lowest 95 per cent fixed rate mortgage proved the most popular amongst brokers this week.

Brokers were also interested in research around evictions, which suggested that it could take up to a year to evict a tenant and cost over £35,000.

News that John Charcol’s Nick Morrey was moving to Coreco also grabbed readers’ attention along with the announcement that Nationwide’s chief executive officer Joe Garner would leave his role.

Just Group’s introduction of medical underwriting to lifetime mortgages and Natwest updating its product switch function also proved popular.