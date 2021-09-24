You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read broker stories this week – 24/09/2021

by:
  24/09/2021
  • 0
HSBC’s recent changes to its income multiples for high-earning borrowers, along with the launch of its lowest 95 per cent fixed rate mortgage proved the most popular amongst brokers this week.

 

 

Brokers were also interested in research around evictions, which suggested that it could take up to a year to evict a tenant and cost over £35,000.

News that John Charcol’s Nick Morrey was moving to Coreco also grabbed readers’ attention along with the announcement that Nationwide’s chief executive officer Joe Garner would leave his role.

Just Group’s introduction of medical underwriting to lifetime mortgages and Natwest updating its product switch function also proved popular.

 

HSBC raises income multiple to 5.5 for high-earning borrowers

HSBC launches lowest 95 per cent fixed mortgage as price war moves up LTV curve

Evicting tenants can take up to a year and cost over £35,000

Estate agent jailed over £182k fraud

John Charcol’s Nick Morrey to join Coreco

Fast acting rate-savvy borrowers beat lenders at their own game – JLM

Just Group to medically underwrite lifetime mortgages in ‘fundamental change’ to sales approach

Natwest launches product switch function to align with execution-only process

IMLA annual dinner 2021 – the night in pictures

 

