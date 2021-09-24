Trussle aims to hire 1,000 advisers in 2022

Trussle is aiming to hire 1,000 advisers next year with 100 being recruited by the end of 2021.

Trussle recently launched a five-day guarantee to give clients mortgage advice within 24 hours, providing them with a mortgage decision in five days.

It said the demand for the guarantee meant it needed to rapidly scale up its advice service.

The brokerage was acquired by American digital lender Better in July for an undisclosed sum. Trussle said both firms were “committed to bringing the highest quality advice” to customers in the UK and beyond.

Along with the recruitment drive, Trussle said it hoped these initiatives would improve the mortgage journey for its clients.

Ian Larkin, chief executive of Trussle, said: “Our ambition is to expand strategically and swiftly, replicating Better’s model of growth and steadfast commitment to making homeownership more simple, fair and accessible for all.”