Leeds BS launches green buy-to-let mortgages up to 80 per cent LTV

by:
  • 28/09/2021
Leeds BS launches green buy-to-let mortgages up to 80 per cent LTV
Leeds Building Society has launched its first green mortgages for buy-to-let borrowers at up to 80 per cent loan to value (LTV).

 

The launch also marks the mutual’s re-entry into the 80 per cent loan-to-value (LTV) tier for landlords, up from 75 per cent LTV. It has also raised the maximum LTV from 70 to 75 per cent for first time landlords. 

The products are available to properties with energy performance rates of A to C, offers a free valuation and comes with a £999 fee. The options at 75 per cent LTV offer £500 cashback on completion. 

The range includes a two-year fixed rate mortgage up to 75 per cent LTV priced at 1.62 per cent and a five-year fixed rate alternative with a rate of 2.06 per cent. 

At 80 per cent LTV, the corresponding options have rates of 2.99 per cent and 3.15 per cent respectively. 

Matt Bartle (pictured), director of products at Leeds Building Society, said: “We’re always looking for more ways to share our knowledge and support our borrowers as they look to reduce their environmental impact. 

“By offering the society’s first green buy-to-let products and increasing the maximum LTV on our buy-to-let lending up to 80 per cent LTV, we’re ensuring we continue to create products that widen choice and respond to the needs of borrowers.” 

Last month, Leeds Building Society launched green mortgages for residential borrowers and signed up to the Green Finance Institute’s home finance principles. 

Emma Harvey, programme director at the Green Finance Institute, added: “Housing is responsible for 14 per cent of the UK’s total emissions, therefore it is vital that homeowners and landlords can access the advice, tools and finance needed to decarbonise their portfolios.  

“We welcome today’s announcement by Leeds Building Society to offer green mortgages to buy-to-let customers, which align with our green home finance principles, and will support investment flows towards net-zero homes across the UK.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

