You are here: Home - News -

News

Accord cuts high LTV rates and ups max loan size for 90 per cent lending

by:
  • 29/09/2021
  • 0
Accord cuts high LTV rates and ups max loan size for 90 per cent lending
Accord Mortgages has reduced rates on its high loan to value (LTV) products by up to 0.19 per cent and increased the maximum loan size for its 90 per cent LTV products.

 

The maximum loan size has gone from £600,000 to £750,000 and will be available for purchase and remortgage at that LTV. New-build houses are eligible.

Rates for its two-year fixed rate for house purchase at 90 per cent LTV now start from 2.32 per cent.

Accord’s two-year fixed remortgage at 90 per cent LTV has fallen by 0.19 per cent to 2.24 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate for purchase has gone from 2.70 per cent to 2.59 per cent while the two-year fixed option has fallen from 2.34 per cent to 2.22 per cent.

The products have a £495 fee, £500 cashback and free standard valuation.

Accord has also introduced a discounted standard variable rate (SVR) products for mortgages across all LTVs from 65 per cent. The two-year discounted rate is available for purchase and remortgage with pricing starting from 1.19 per cent.

The lender has also reintroduced lending up to 90 per cent LTV in Northern Ireland, having  previously been capped at 85 per cent LTV. This includes new-build houses.

Nicola Alvarez (pictured), senior manager mortgage propositions at Accord, said: “Supporting the change in maximum loan size with rate reductions and new discounted SVR options gives brokers a strong and varied range of competitive products to better help clients, particularly those requiring higher LTV options.

“Together with our common-sense lending approach, we’re sure it’ll be welcome news for brokers.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

The British New Homes Mortgage Senate 2021

Oct 14, 2021
Williams F1 Conference Centre

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 03, 2021
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

Latest Poll

Has the 60 per cent loan to value price war prompted equity rich clients to call for a mid-contract remortgage?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.