Accord cuts high LTV rates and ups max loan size for 90 per cent lending

Accord Mortgages has reduced rates on its high loan to value (LTV) products by up to 0.19 per cent and increased the maximum loan size for its 90 per cent LTV products.

The maximum loan size has gone from £600,000 to £750,000 and will be available for purchase and remortgage at that LTV. New-build houses are eligible.

Rates for its two-year fixed rate for house purchase at 90 per cent LTV now start from 2.32 per cent.

Accord’s two-year fixed remortgage at 90 per cent LTV has fallen by 0.19 per cent to 2.24 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate for purchase has gone from 2.70 per cent to 2.59 per cent while the two-year fixed option has fallen from 2.34 per cent to 2.22 per cent.

The products have a £495 fee, £500 cashback and free standard valuation.

Accord has also introduced a discounted standard variable rate (SVR) products for mortgages across all LTVs from 65 per cent. The two-year discounted rate is available for purchase and remortgage with pricing starting from 1.19 per cent.

The lender has also reintroduced lending up to 90 per cent LTV in Northern Ireland, having previously been capped at 85 per cent LTV. This includes new-build houses.

Nicola Alvarez (pictured), senior manager mortgage propositions at Accord, said: “Supporting the change in maximum loan size with rate reductions and new discounted SVR options gives brokers a strong and varied range of competitive products to better help clients, particularly those requiring higher LTV options.

“Together with our common-sense lending approach, we’re sure it’ll be welcome news for brokers.”