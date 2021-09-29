Natwest cuts rates and revises cashback for new customers

Rates have been reduced by up to 23 basis points (bps) with the two-year fixed rate at 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgage receiving the largest cut to 1.83 per cent. This has a fee of £995.

The fee-free option has dropped from 2.19 per cent to 2.08 per cent.

The rate on the mortgage guarantee scheme product at 95 per cent LTV has been reduced from 3.15 per cent to three per cent for the two-year fixed rate deal, and from 3.45 per cent to 3.25 per cent for the five-year fixed rate product. Both have no fee and offer £500 cashback.

Green mortgages at 85 per cent LTV have seen rate reductions of up to 19 bps and a two-year fixed rate product has been added at the same tier. This has a rate of 1.56 per cent, a product fee of £995 and offers £250 cashback.

A pair of buy-to-let deals have also been launched at 75 per cent LTV with a product fee of £1,495. The two-year fixed has a rate of 1.29 per cent while the five-year fixed rate is priced at 1.69 per cent.

Cashback changes

For borrowers at 60 per cent LTV the cashback on the two-year fixed rate fee-free remortgage product has been reduced from £200 to £100 and the £995 fee-paying option has fallen from £250 to £150.

The cashback on the five-year fixed purchase product at 60 per cent LTV with a £995 fee has been withdrawn.

The cashback on the two-year fixed remortgage at 85 per cent LTV with a £995 fee has also been removed.

Meanwhile, the two-year fixed purchase product at 90 per cent LTV with a £995 has seen its cashback rise to £250.

Cashback of £150 has also been added to the fee-free purchase mortgage at 80 per cent LTV.