UTB creates Midlands underwriting hub and appoints team leaders

United Trust Bank (UTB) has introduced a remote underwriter hub in the Midlands and Manchester area, and internally promoted a trio to team leaders, as part of its plans to increase distribution.

The hub will support brokers working in the region and expand focus away from London and its surrounding areas. Underwriters will mostly work remotely or be embedded in brokers’ offices.

UTB’s director of mortgages Buster Tolfree (pictured) said: “Establishing a roving underwriter hub in the Midlands and Manchester belt supports our aim to bring in the right people in the right roles regardless of their proximity to London.

He added: “We aim to attract the very best mortgage professionals in the business who can complement our market leading digital-first application process and add value in ways only an experienced and knowledgeable person can.”

The company has also promoted Lee Cook, Mareeza Mitri and Darren Hambleton to the newly created roles of team leader.

Cook has worked at UTB since 2016 as a senior mortgage underwriter, and before the worked at YBS Group and Santander.

Mitri has worked at UTB for just over a year and before that worked at Together Loans for just under four years. She has also worked at V Loans and Freedom Finance.

Hambleton has been with UTB for nearly four years as a senior mortgage underwriter and prior to that worked at Reliance Bank, Citi and Natwest.

According to UTB the new role is part of its plan to bring in smaller and more broker-focused underwriting teams for key account and standard mortgage introducers.

The company is aiming to increase the distribution of its home purchase, remortgage, interest only, first-time buyer and second charge mortgage products across England, Wales and Scotland.

Tolfree said: “We are growing at a faster pace than ever before, and these structural changes will enable us to maintain our strong service and support for brokers as we continue to increase our distribution and roll-out more exciting products and service enhancements over the coming months and years.”